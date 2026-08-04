Crime, terrorism and unrest: US issues travel advisory warning about the dangers of Belgium

A woman takes a selfie in the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/The Brussels Times.

The United States issued a travel advisory for Belgium last week, urging Americans to "exercise increased caution" when travelling to the land of Brussels sprouts, beers and waffles.

The US State Department Travel Advisory for Belgium was changed to 'Level 2 - Exercise increased caution' on 23 July, citing crime, terrorism and unrest in the country. There are four levels, with 3 being 'reconsider travel' and 4 being 'do not travel'.

"Issuing travel advisories to its own citizens is the sole responsibility of each country," Florinda Baleci, spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told The Brussels Times. "Each country has the sovereign right to decide how to tailor its advice to its citizens."

She stressed that the security services in Belgium work together to "ensure the highest level of safety for everyone present on Belgian territory, including both residents and visitors".

Petty crime and terrorism

With Belgium at Level 2, the US State Department advised Americans travelling to the country to "stay aware of [their] surroundings" as petty crime is common, especially in popular tourist locations. "Most crimes against foreigners are crimes of opportunity, like purse snatching and pickpocketing," the advisory stated.

Additionally, the US said that there is a risk of terrorist violence in Belgium, including terrorist attacks and other activity.

Belgium has been hit by several terrorist attacks in recent years. The deadliest one took place at Brussels Airport and the Brussels metro station in Maelbeek in March 2016, leaving 32 people dead. In the years following the attacks, a further three people died as a result of what they went through.

In October 2023, another terrorist attack in Brussels left two Swedish travellers dead.

The State Department also warned of "unrest" in Belgium. "Large-scale, generally peaceful demonstrations related to the local political situation may occur," the website states. "Demonstrations may disrupt transportation and other essential services."

In June, clashes broke out between protesters and police in Brussels during several demonstrations against planned reforms in the country's Francophone education sector. In the city centre, e-scooters were set on fire and traffic signs and outdoor furniture were vandalised. The police used tear gas against the protesters, many of whom were teenagers.

Additionally, several large national demonstrations – drawing tens of thousands of people – took place in the Belgian capital over the last months and years to protest some of the Federal Government's austerity policies.

According to the advisory, "travellers should avoid demonstrations and crowds, monitor local media for breaking news, be prepared to adjust trip plans, and be aware and alert at all times, especially in tourist spots and when visiting banks or ATMs."

Americans who decide to travel to Belgium are advised to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get important updates and alerts from the US embassy or consulate.

The Brussels Times contacted both the US State Department and the US Embassy in Brussels for more information about the reason for the increased warning, but did not receive a reply by the time of publication.

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