Brussels cocaine trafficking trial opens with Radja Nainggolan among defendants

Patro Eisden's Radja Nainggolan pictured during a soccer game between RSCA Futures and Patro Eisden Maasmechelen, on Saturday 07 March 2026 in Deinze, on day 28 of the 2025-2026 'Challenger Pro League' 1B second division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO JILL DELSAUX

The trial of 18 people accused of involvement in an international drug trafficking case begins on Friday before the Brussels criminal court, with footballer Radja Nainggolan and Nasr-Eddine Sekkaki among those appearing, although neither is suspected of drug trafficking itself.

According to prosecutors, the case concerns the alleged import of cocaine from South America to Europe via the port of Antwerp, and its redistribution in Belgium.

The investigation began in 2023 after police received information that an Assyrian Turk from Mechelen was allegedly involved in importing drugs through the airport, and that at least 40 kilograms of cocaine had been traded in the Brussels area in the preceding weeks or months.

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Prosecutors said the man, identified as S.A., is considered the central figure in the case. He is believed to be staying in Dubai, while his brothers or cousins, Dylan and Simon A., allegedly helped run the drug trade in Belgium.

As the inquiry progressed, investigators also turned their attention to two other brothers from the Mechelen area, identified as M.A. and R.A. Both had worked previously as labourers in the port but are suspected of later moving into criminal activity.

In late January 2025, Brussels federal judicial police carried out 30 searches, mainly in Antwerp province and Brussels, as well as in the surrounding area of the capital.

Dylan and Simon A., the brothers M.A. and R.A. were among the 18 arrested in those raids, as well as a 27-year-old watch dealer Rafael D, who had previously come to the attention of the courts over allegations that stolen luxury watches were sold in his shop on Schuttershofstraat in Antwerp.

At the Tulip Inn hotel, investigators also arrested two other suspects: Tomas S., described as the criminal organisation’s "treasurer," and his girlfriend, D. In their hotel room, police found €40,000 in cash, 100 gold coins worth a total of €116,522, and a plastic bag containing cocaine.

Officers also seized a further €330,430 in cash, jewellery, two bulletproof vests, several weapons including three firearms, 2.7kg of cocaine, several luxury watches including two valued at about €360,000 each, and 14 vehicles.

In the end, 19 people were placed under formal investigation.

Nainggolan was never suspected of involvement in the drug trade, but came under scrutiny after investigators found that he had received more than €100,000 over several months from Nasr-Eddine Sekkaki, the younger brother of notorious criminal Ashraf Sekkaki, who has himself received several convictions.

In an initial statement, it was said that Nainggolan had previously lent the money to Sekkaki “out of friendliness.” The footballer later admitted, however, that he had in fact borrowed money from Sekkaki because his bank accounts had been frozen during divorce proceedings.

In March 2026, the Brussels pre-trial chamber decided to drop proceedings against three people and refer 16 others to the criminal court.

Nainggolan, along with two other suspects, must answer charges of concealing the nature, origin, location or ownership of criminal proceeds, or of disguising their transfer or disposal.

The other charges in the case, which do not apply to Nainggolan, include leading a criminal organisation, membership of a criminal organisation, and the import, export, transport, sale or supply of controlled substances without authorisation, with aggravating circumstances.