Man wearing underwear on head attempted supermarket robbery before Brussels cocaine run

Illustrative photo. Credit: Unsplash

Whilst wearing underwear over his head, a man armed with a blade attempted to rob a supermarket before stealing a funeral company's vehicle and heading to Brussels to buy cocaine, La Dernière Heure reported on Tuesday.

Already in custody, the man, 36, appeared before Nivelles Criminal Court on Tuesday morning over a string of alleged offences committed within the hours of 13 and 14 July.

Nivelles prosecutors requested an 18-month prison sentence for charges including weapons offences, attempted extortion, arson, assault, cocaine possession, and vehicle theft. During the same hearing, the court confirmed the revocation of two previous sentencing measures, leaving him facing an additional 24 months in prison.

The latest case centres on an extraordinary sequence of events. From the city of Braine-l'Alleud, the man in question ended up in hospital after mixing prescription medication and alcohol.

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Feeling that he was well enough and had been treated properly, he decided to flee the hospital and went to his ex-partner’s home. However, the man had been subject to a restraining order from the court that prohibited him from contacting her.

Still intoxicated and in a haze due to the meds, he ransacked the flat before coming across an old electric carving knife used for slicing meat. He then removed one of its blades and decided to use it to rob a nearby Carrefour Market.

Presumaby, because he feared being recognised by CCTV cameras, he put on a jumper to hide his tattoos and put underwear over his face to conceal his identity.

Armed with a blade, he reportedly threatened a 16-year-old student working at the supermarket checkout, and allegedly told her that he knew where she lived and would come looking for her.

The student worker stood her ground, and the man eventually left without any money. After leaving the Carrefour, he reportedly decided to destroy evidence that might identify him, entered the communal entrance hall of an apartment building, and set some of his clothes ablaze. The smoke spread through the building, triggering the fire alarm and forcing residents to evacuate.

Off to Brussels to buy drugs

The man fled once again, this time trying the door handles of cars parked along the street. He stumbled upon a Mercedes belonging to a funeral home, which he claimed had been left with the keys inside.

After entering the car, he found bank cars inside, later using them to buy cigarettes at two petrol stations, both of which were equipped with CCTV cameras.

He then drove to Brussels, heading to an area where he could purchase cocaine. After returning to the vehicle, he was arrested and taken back to the police station in Braine-l'Alleud, and once in the holding station, he attempted to intimidate officers. He was forcibly restrained, suffering a broken leg in the process.

On Tuesday morning, his lawyer said that his client was already facing 40 months in prison as a result of previous sentences, even before any punishment was imposed in the new case. He therefore considered the prosecution's request reasonable and asked the court not to impose a harsher sentence.

The court is expected to deliver its judgment on 17 November.