Queen Mathilde visits Flemish Institute for Technological Research

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Inge Neven, CEO VITO pictured during a royal visit to the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO) in Mol, as part of the preparation for future Belgian economic missions. Credit: Belga

Queen Mathilde visited the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO) in Mol (Antwerp province) on Friday to learn about Belgian technologies that could feature in future economic missions abroad.

During the visit, the Queen was introduced to projects including carbon capture, the use of ammonia as a fuel for shipping, and a technology designed to predict heat stress.

She had originally been due to lead a Belgian economic mission to Saudi Arabia next month, but the trip has been postponed for security reasons.

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As a result, the next economic mission is now scheduled to take place in Morocco in spring 2027.

At VITO, a multidisciplinary research centre, the Queen met several scientists working on climate and environmental solutions in partnership with businesses and public authorities.

She was also briefed on Carbstone, a technology that makes construction materials from industrial residues without using cement.

The process also stores carbon dioxide in certain materials. Belgian company Besix is using the technology in the construction of the Aramco Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.