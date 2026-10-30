Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for gardener who shot colleague with Kalashnikov

Credit: AFP

Prosecutors have asked a court in Liège to sentence a 48-year-old gardener to 15 years in prison for the attempted murder of a colleague whom he allegedly shot at with a Kalashnikov after a dispute.

The case was heard on Friday before the Liège criminal court. The shooting took place on 6 August 2025 in the Outremeuse district of the city.

The defendant and the victim both worked for a large gardening company. They had arranged to meet in a square to discuss tensions that had followed several minor workplace arguments.

According to the prosecution, the defendant arrived carrying a loaded Kalashnikov that was ready to fire. He then fired at least two shots at his colleague.

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The victim was seriously injured in the shooting and is still living with significant long-term effects.

In court, the defendant denied attempting to kill the victim. He said he had gone to the meeting to show him the weapon, but claimed the shots were fired accidentally.

His lawyer rejected the allegation of intent to kill and argued that the shooting had been accidental. The defence asked the court to impose a suspended sentence.

Prosecutors maintained that the facts amounted to attempted murder, stressing that the shots were fired at point-blank range and that the weapon had been bought for the meeting. The court is due to deliver its judgment on 27 November.