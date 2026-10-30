Elderly man arrested on suspicion of running synthetic drug lab in Kortrijk

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A 62-year-old man from Zwevegem will remain in custody for another month on suspicion of producing drugs after police found signs of a synthetic drugs lab following a fire in Kortrijk.

The decision was confirmed by the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office, Kortrijk division.

The fire broke out on the evening of Friday 23 October in a warehouse on Ten Houtedreef in Kortrijk.

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During the firefighting operation, two firefighters suffered minor injuries. Twelve homes also had to be evacuated temporarily.

The Kortrijk division of the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the exact circumstances of the fire and into those who may have been involved.

As part of that inquiry, police found indications that a synthetic drugs lab may have been operating at the site. Investigators then focused on the 62-year-old tenant of the warehouse as a suspect.

He was arrested at about 20:00 on Monday in Moen, a district of Zwevegem.

After questioning, an investigating judge in Kortrijk ordered his detention on suspicion of producing narcotics.

On Friday morning, the Kortrijk pre-trial chamber ruled that the suspect must remain in prison for at least another month in the interests of the investigation.