Over 300 cemeteries in Flanders are historic monuments

Graves pictured at the historical part of the 'Schoonselhof' cemetery in Antwerp, on Sunday 27 October 2024. The All Saints' Day is a Christian feast celebrated on November 1st. People visit the graves of their loved ones and bring flowers, often chrysanthemums, to decorate the tombs. BELGA PHOTO AURORE MUDIAYI BUKASSA

A total of 309 cemeteries in Flanders are currently protected as monuments, but a complete overview of valuable burial sites and graves is still lacking.

A further 147 cemeteries have protected status as townscape or village-scape sites, while 1,161 locations are listed in the Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

The figures were obtained by Flemish MP Gijs Degrande of the N-VA from Flemish minister Ben Weyts, also of the N-VA.

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Degrande said the numbers show that Flanders has already taken important steps to protect what is known as funerary heritage. However, he said there is still no full inventory of valuable cemeteries and graves.

According to Degrande, responsibility for drawing up such inventories lies with local authorities, but not all municipalities are carrying out the work.

As a result, he said, opportunities are being missed to protect and promote funerary heritage more effectively.

It is no surprise, Degrande added, that West Flanders has by far the highest number of recognised cemeteries.

With 164, the province accounts for more than half of all recognitions.

Degrande linked this to the large number of major cemeteries in West Flanders, reflecting the province’s First World War history.

Antwerp has the lowest number of recognitions, with 18.

Since this autumn, Weyts has been taking initiatives to give greater visibility to heritage stories, including funerary heritage.

Measures to open up churches more widely are also intended to involve local communities more closely in preserving and promoting religious and funerary heritage.