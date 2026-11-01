October 2026 was warmer but wetter than usual

Rainbow over Etterbeek. Credit: Rick Zedník

October was warmer, sunnier and wetter than usual in Belgium, marking the 21st consecutive month in which the average monthly temperature has been above normal, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said on Sunday.

The average temperature for the month reached 12.3°C, exactly 1°C above the October norm.

Temperatures were particularly high during the first seven days of the month. After that, slightly cooler and slightly warmer periods alternated.

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In Uccle, the RMI recorded eight “spring days,” when the maximum temperature reached 20°C or more. The highest temperature of the month, 25.4°C, was measured on 6 October in Gosselies, Hainaut, and Kapelle-op-den-Bos, Flemish Brabant.

The institute noted that average monthly temperatures have now remained above the seasonal norm for 21 months in a row. The last month colder than average was January 2025.

October was also much sunnier than usual, with 149 hours and 13 minutes of sunshine. That was the third-highest total for the current reference period, which began in 1991.

In Uccle, no day with a completely overcast sky was recorded during the month. It was the first time this has happened there since 1931.

Rainfall was also above average in October 2026, although most of it fell in the final ten days of the month. Storms Austen and Boelo also crossed the country during that period.

In Uccle, 28.8mm of rain fell during the first ten days of the month, compared with 55.6mm in the last ten days.

Across 15 days, Uccle recorded a total of 84.4mm of rainfall, compared with an average of 67.8mm for October. The highest daily total, 72.3mm, was measured on 24 October in Rossignol, in Luxembourg province.