Bart De Wever continues budget talks

Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Prime Minister Bart De Wever continued separate talks with his deputy prime ministers on Sunday as the Belgian government races to agree a budget path to 2029 and secure approval of the 2027 budget in time for it to take effect on 1 January.

According to sources, Frank Vandenbroucke of Vooruit was due at the prime minister’s office in Rue de la Loi 16 at 13:00 on Sunday. MR deputy prime minister David Clarinval was also expected to meet De Wever later in the day.

The government’s core cabinet did not reconvene in full on Saturday to discuss the budget. Instead, De Wever again opted for one-to-one meetings with the deputy prime ministers.

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After meeting Vincent Van Peteghem of CD&V, the prime minister held talks on Saturday evening with Maxime Prévot of Les Engagés.

The Arizona coalition is seeking a budget framework running to 2029, with the aim of reducing the deficit by €10 billion.

Time is pressing if the 2027 budget is to be passed in time to enter into force on 1 January.