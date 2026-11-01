Group of young people harass train attendant near Brussels

Credit: Helen Lyons/ The Brussels Times

A train attendant was harassed on board a service to Brussels on Saturday night, prompting police intervention at Brussels-North station and an ongoing investigation.

The Belgian federal police confirmed the incident on Sunday. Several people have been identified as part of the inquiry, which is continuing to establish exactly what happened and whether anyone may be held responsible.

The incident took place at about 22:53 on Saturday on train 1544. Teams from the federal and local police were deployed to Brussels-North to bring the situation under control and carry out the necessary initial findings.

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According to reports by Het Laatste Nieuws, a group of young people had earlier caused disruption on another train in Leuven, requiring the intervention of local police.

The group then reportedly boarded a train towards Brussels, where further incidents broke out.

Belgian rail operator SNCB, cited by HLN, said the train attendant was shoved during the incident. She then stopped work, leading to the cancellation of the remainder of the journey.

Passengers were forced to take other trains to reach their destination.

SNCB said it had supported the victim and offered her specific assistance. The company added that staff are allowed to stop working if they are attacked and described such behaviour as unacceptable.

The federal police said the investigation was still under way and that no further information could be released at this stage in the interests of the inquiry.