Belgium’s Buildings Agency is once again making two federal buildings available for emergency accommodation for homeless people during the winter this year – one in Brussels and one in Liège.

As part of the Winter Plan, the WTC 4 in Brussels, close to the North Station, is once again being made available. Between February and September 2026, Samusocial was able to accommodate up to 130 homeless people in this building, before the shelter closed its doors on 30 September.

“We cannot wait until the first frosty nights to start looking for solutions,” said the minister responsible, Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés).

“Last year, we were able to make buildings available in Brussels and Liège. Today, we can offer these two buildings once again, and we have also identified additional options elsewhere in the country,” she added.

In Liège, too, the Espace Belvaux is being put back into use. This federal building was already made available to the Liège Public Social Welfare Centre last winter to help accommodate homeless people.

In addition, 35,000 m² of federal buildings have been identified that could serve as temporary accommodation. These include premises in Charleroi and Antwerp, among others.

The buildings can be put into use if public social welfare centres, local authorities or organisations request to use them for accommodation purposes.

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