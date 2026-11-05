Thursday will be mostly sunny across Belgium, with temperatures reaching highs of 8C to 13C, around 9C in the far west and 12C to 13C in parts of the east.

Some mist or local fog may form in the morning in low and central Belgium, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Bright spells are expected from early in the day, and sunshine will become widespread across the country as the day goes on.

Winds from the east to north-east will be light to moderate at first, then ease and become light later in the day.

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