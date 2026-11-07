The United States ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, visited a synagogue in Anderlecht on Saturday with Israel’s ambassador to Belgium, David Saranga, after the building was targeted in what White called a clear act of antisemitic vandalism.

The synagogue, which serves Brussels’ Orthodox Jewish community on Kliniekstraat in Anderlecht, was attacked during the night of 27 to 28 October.

A paving stone was thrown through a third-floor window, according to White. He said the damage could not have been accidental, noting that the window was high above protected lower windows.

White said he made the visit at the request of President Trump to express solidarity with the community. He and Saranga said they wanted to show support for the Orthodox Jewish community in Anderlecht.

“It is very sad to hear that someone threw a stone through the window last week,” White said. “It was certainly no accident, because you would have to be very strong to hit third-floor windows, above the protected windows. The police are investigating, but I hope they arrest and prosecute this son of a bitch.”

White also said he had spoken before the visit with Morocco’s ambassador to Belgium, Mohammed Ameur. He said he and Saranga would meet Ameur to organise a concert and another community event in the neighbourhood.

The ambassador added that he planned to raise money to further strengthen security around the synagogue. He also said he would ask Defence Minister Theo Francken and Interior Minister Bernard Quintin to station soldiers at the site.

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