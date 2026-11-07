A fire broke out at about 3:30 on Saturday in one of two adjoining homes on Bergstraat in Tessenderlo-Ham, where investigators later found a cannabis plantation.

When firefighters from the South-West Limburg emergency zone arrived, the blaze was already well developed. No one was injured, but the upper floors suffered heavy damage.

One female resident managed to get out in time. Police from the Regio West-Limburg local force went to the scene to make initial findings and opened an investigation.

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The area around the two properties was cordoned off, and the Limburg public prosecutor’s office was alerted. On Saturday morning, forensic investigators and a fire expert carried out a detailed examination of the scene.

The Limburg public prosecutor’s office has since confirmed that a cannabis plantation was discovered in the house where the fire started. Both homes have been declared temporarily uninhabitable because of the fire damage.

The scale and capacity of the plantation are not yet known. No arrests have been made so far.