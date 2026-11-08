Bayern Munich expect Vincent Kompany to return to the touchline after the upcoming international break, honorary president Uli Hoeness said on Sunday.

Speaking on German radio, Hoeness said the 40-year-old should be back on the bench in two or three weeks.

Kompany collapsed just over a fortnight ago at Bayern’s training ground on Säbener Strasse and was taken to hospital as an emergency.

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Doctors later found that irritation of the meninges was the cause. He was discharged from hospital last week and has continued his recovery at home.

Hoeness said he believed the illness had begun as a bout of flu that had dragged on for too long.

“He lives under enormous stress, works 12 hours a day, six days a week. It was simply too much,” Hoeness added.

In Kompany’s absence, assistant coach Aaron Danks has taken charge of Bayern from the dug-out.

Under Danks, the team, featuring newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane, have won four of their five matches and drawn the other.