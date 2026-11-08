A new edition of Helm Op Fluo Top begins on Monday at 1,400 schools across Flanders, encouraging pupils to wear high-visibility or reflective clothing and cycle helmets on their journey to school until 5 February.

The campaign is organised by the Flemish Foundation for Traffic Knowledge (VSV) together with Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder. It aims to help children travel to school safely on foot or by bike during the dark winter months.

Pupils can earn one point each school day for wearing high-visibility clothing and one point for wearing a cycle helmet. Rewards are available at 20, 30 and 50 points, and those who collect enough points can claim all three.

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The rewards include free entry, with a paying visitor, to a swimming pool at Center Parcs or Sunparks, Bobbejaanland, Antwerp Zoo or Planckendael Zoo.

According to an evaluation of the previous edition, the approach has proved effective. Before the 2025-2026 school year campaign, 45% of primary school pupils wore high-visibility or reflective clothing and 70% wore a cycle helmet.

During the campaign, those figures rose to 82% and 78% respectively. After it ended, 60% were still wearing high-visibility or reflective clothing, while 72% continued to wear a cycle helmet.

“That is exactly what we want to achieve: teaching children good road safety habits in a fun way that they continue to apply after the campaign,” said VSV spokesman Steve D’Hulster.

High-visibility or reflective clothing helps other road users notice children more quickly. A cycle helmet, meanwhile, reduces the risk of serious head injury in the event of a fall or accident.