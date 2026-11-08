A young man died in Brussels overnight from Saturday to Sunday after an accident involving a telehandler on Baksteenkaai, police said.

Officers from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone were called to the scene at about 2:50.

The vehicle involved was a Manitou telehandler, which police believe had been used by several young people before the incident.

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Emergency services attended but were unable to save the victim, who died at the scene.

A security cordon was put in place after the accident.

A forensic doctor and a traffic expert also attended to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office was informed and ordered further investigative steps.

Police said they would release no further details for now in order not to compromise the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the victim’s relatives.

The victim’s family is receiving support.