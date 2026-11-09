A strike by bus drivers working for subcontractors of Wallonia’s public transport operator TEC disrupted numerous bus routes across the region on Monday morning, including some school services.

TEC reported the disruption on its website, saying several lines were affected in the provinces of Liège, Namur, Luxembourg, Hainaut and Walloon Brabant.

The strike had been announced on Friday by the Christian trade union CSC Services publics, which said about 57 depots operated by TEC subcontractors could be affected by Monday’s action.

The union is calling for better pay conditions in the sector and for negotiations to begin on a social clause. According to CSC Services publics, such a clause would prevent private companies from undercutting labour costs when bidding for TEC contracts or contract extensions.

CSC Services publics has already announced a further strike and demonstration on 4 December outside the Walloon Parliament in Namur, warning that industrial action would continue until an agreement is reached.

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