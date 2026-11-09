Belgian PM Bart De Wever (N-VA) will not travel to Dublin on Thursday and Friday for meetings of the European Political Community and an informal European summit because of ongoing budget talks, sources tell Belgian news agency Belga.

After King Philippe refused De Wever’s resignation last Friday, the Prime Minister is due to resume budget negotiations on Monday afternoon. He will begin with bilateral talks with the deputy prime ministers, which are expected to continue until Wednesday. De Wever is then expected to report back to the King next Monday.

He had originally been due in Dublin later this week for meetings with European heads of state and government, but it was confirmed on Monday that he will not attend.

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The ninth meeting of the European Political Community will take place in Ireland on Thursday.

The forum was created in 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and brings together around 50 heads of state and government, along with leaders of international organisations, for informal political and strategic talks.

An informal European summit will follow in the Irish capital on Friday, organised as part of Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union. Artificial intelligence is among the items on the agenda.