AB InBev has launched Stella Artois Spiced Apple, a limited-edition apple and cinnamon-flavoured beer, to mark the Belgian brand’s 100th anniversary.

The beer arrives exactly a century after Stella Artois was first introduced as a Christmas beer, the brewer said on Tuesday. The new variant combines fruity apple notes with a subtle hint of cinnamon with only 3.4% alcohol by volume. It joins the classic Stella Artois and Stella Artois 0.0%, the alcohol-free version introduced in Belgium in 2020.

AB InBev said the launch is intended to tap into growing demand for low-alcohol and flavoured beers.

According to the brewer, volumes of alcohol-free beer sold in Belgian supermarkets rose by 25% in 2026. Flavoured beers also gained ground, with their share of the overall Belgian beer market increasing from 4.6% in 2024 to 5.6% in 2026, a rise of 21.7%.

The low-alcohol beer segment is also becoming more important, AB InBev said.

“Worldwide, demand for low-alcohol and alcohol-free beers is increasing, while consumers are also more often looking for new flavours and surprising beer experiences. That creates room for a broader and more varied beer offering,” the company said.

The brand was introduced in 1926 as a Christmas beer. Its name, Stella, Latin for star, refers to the Christmas star and the festive season in which the beer was first served.

Stella Artois has close historical ties to the city of Leuven, where the brewery’s roots date back to 1366.

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