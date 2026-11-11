Belgium's King Philippe commemorated Armistice Day in Brussels on Wednesday morning, 108 years after the end of the First World War, paying tribute to the victims of both world wars.

The military ceremony took place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Congress Column. There, the King honoured those who died in the two world wars as well as service personnel who lost their lives in missions after 1945.

A few minutes before 11:00, the King arrived wearing a face mask as he recovers from a cold. Earlier this week, he had been forced to cancel an audience with the President of East Timor because of illness.

During the ceremony, he laid a wreath at the tomb, observed a moment of silence and rekindled the Eternal Flame. He then greeted representatives of patriotic associations and veterans.

Among those attending were Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA), Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA), Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) and Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR).

US Ambassador Bill White was also present, along with Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR), Brussels ministers Dirk De Smedt (Anders) and Laurent Hublet (Les Engagés), Brussels City mayor Philippe Close (PS) and former minister André Flahaut (PS).

Other guests included political representatives, members of the Constitutional Court and the Court of Cassation, and authorities from Brussels and other regions.

After the ceremony, De Wever declined to answer questions about the government crisis and budget talks. Ambassador White backed him, saying: "This is not the day to talk about the budget, but about freedom."

De Wever said the day was about freedom, partnership and friendship. Asked by Belga News Agency whether a truce had already been reached within the federal government, he replied drily: "That’s a good one. We’re still waiting for that."

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