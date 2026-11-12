Brussels Mobility is pressing ahead with the modernisation of the region’s public lighting, planning to replace more than 2,500 light fittings by the end of 2026 to cut energy use by more than half.

The switch to LED technology is expected to deliver annual savings of more than €300,000, including VAT, the regional administration said on Thursday.

Modernisation works have already been carried out on several major roads, including Chaussée de Gand, Chaussée de Mons, Chaussée de Haecht and Chaussée de La Hulpe, as well as Avenue Émile De Mot and Avenue Franklin Roosevelt.

Alongside energy savings, Brussels Mobility says it wants to tailor lighting to the specific needs of each area.

Near the Bois de la Cambre, for example, amber monochromatic lighting is currently being tested in a Natura 2000 zone to limit the impact of artificial light on nocturnal wildlife.

“Our challenge is to provide good lighting for people travelling nearby while preserving the woodland’s wildlife and environment as much as possible,” said Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen).

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Other works are aimed at improving visibility for road users. New light fittings have been installed on Teichmann Bridge, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists. The lighting in the Vétérinaires tunnel has also been completely refurbished without fully closing the tunnel.

New installations have also been brought into service on Rue Gray and at Forte dei Marmi Square. More than 100 light fittings are also being renewed at Vandervelde Square and along Chaussée de Mons.

According to Brussels Mobility, the savings generated by the 2,500 new lighting points will exceed €4.5 million over their average 15-year lifespan.