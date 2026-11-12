Tickets for Mariah Carey's only Belgian tour date next year go on sale this Friday at 10:00 on the Francofolies de Spa website, starting at €89.

The artist, who has sold over 200 million albums worldwide, will be touring Europe next summer to mark the 25th anniversary of her album Glitter. She will be performing on 14 July at Francofolies de Spa as part of a one-off prelude concert to the three-day open-air festival.

Known for her hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ which nets her $2.5 million in royalties each Christmas, Carey will perform at Spa's Place Royale next summer, singing songs from her album Glitter alongside hits such as Hero, We Belong Together, and Fantasy.

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Glitter was a soundtrack album for a film of the same name released in 2001, starring Carey alongside Max Beesley and Terrence Howard. In the film, she plays a young singer navigating the New York club scene on her way to fame.

The film is widely seen as a flop, failing to recoup its costs, scoring an IMDb score of 2.5/10, a Rotten Tomatoes audience rating of 48%, and earning Carey a Razzie for Worst Actress.

Carey is reported as saying the film's failure was down to it being released on September 11, 2001, the day of the terrorist attacks in New York City.

"Here's the thing that a lot of people don't know, that movie was released on September 11, 2001 - could there be a worse day for that movie to come out?" Digital Spy reports her as saying in 2010.

Carey was due to perform in Brussels in 2016 as part of a worldwide tour, but cancelled over security concerns following the terrorist attacks in Brussels.

Last year, the Francofolies welcomed Sting as the festival’s international headliner.