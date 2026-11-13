Saint-Josse-ten-Noode will challenge the Brussels government’s move to place the municipality under compulsory supervision, after the municipal council approved the step on Thursday evening despite opposition criticism.

At the end of May, the Brussels government launched the procedure, citing administrative failings and the municipality’s worrying financial situation. According to the regional government, Saint-Josse’s cumulative budget deficit had risen to more than €30 million.

Related News

After issuing two warnings, the government can appoint one or more commissioners to intervene and help resolve the municipality’s problems.

Saint-Josse will now lodge three appeals with the Council of State. They concern the government’s decision of 28 May to start the procedure, as well as the warnings issued on 5 June and 2 October.

The municipal authorities also plan to seek damages. The municipal council approved the legal action on Thursday evening by a majority vote.

Opposition councillors criticised the high legal costs involved, while also questioning whether the appeals would be admissible and whether the statutory deadlines had been met.