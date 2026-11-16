The share of companies that do not disclose pay differences between employees is declining in Belgium, ahead of new EU pay transparency rules coming into force in January next year.

Just over four in ten (41.3%) companies say they do not discuss company-wide pay information with employees, down from 50.4% at the start of the year and 58.2% at the start of 2025, according to a survey by HR services provider Acerta.

"Employers certainly realise that they need to prioritise pay transparency," said Liesbet Werbrouck, pay transparency expert at Acerta.

According to the study, companies are now more likely to inform employees about how their pay compares to their colleagues, ahead of the EU's new rules on pay transparency.

Werbrouck noted that companies are taking steps in that direction, "not only because the legislator will soon make it mandatory, but also to be able to demonstrate to employees that they are receiving fair pay."

Under the new EU rules, employers must be fully transparent about wages, and employees will gain the right to ask about the average salary of colleagues in a similar role.

Belgium missed the summer deadline and asked for an extension to early January 2027, but according to Acerta, some companies have already begun reforming internal procedures to make pay more transparent.

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These internal changes include establishing clear pay scales and salary structures so individuals can compare their pay with that of other employees. The number of companies with these structures in place has risen from 51.5% in January to 69.4% now.

However, while some progress has been made, Acerta's survey found that just over half (51.5%) can partially or fully inform on pay differences between men and women doing the same job.

Pay discrimination between men and women was one of the main drivers behind the EU's Directive. A survey earlier this week from Partena Professional showed that the concern remains, with almost half of women in Belgium feeling underpaid, compared to just 34.3% of men.

These concerns are warranted, with a survey last month from Randstad of more than 375,000 salary packages finding that one in four companies still pay men and women differently for the same work, a figure that increased in just one year.

"Employers must be able to consistently explain and justify pay differences and their pay policies must be based on objective and gender-neutral criteria," said Werbrouck.

For employers, addressing gender pay gaps starts with establishing which jobs are the same work or of equal value, and using that analysis to develop a job classification system.

In this area, employers are not moving as quickly. Just over one in three employers (36.8%) have carried out this type of comparison.

According to Acerta, companies can still develop a job classification system even without clarity on how the EU rules will apply to Belgium.

"Our advice is not to wait until the legislation is finalised," warned Werbrouck, "as preparing for the new European regulations takes a lot of time."

How does the new legislation work?

From January 2027, companies in Belgium will have to be fully transparent about their employees' wages.

Importantly, this does not mean that everyone's salary will be made public. Transparency applies at a group level, which means an average is calculated for employees in similar roles. Then, that average is adjusted for certain variables, such as age and seniority – giving people a clear picture of an employer’s pay policy.

This means that employees will not be able to compare their individual salaries with those of their colleagues. What they will receive, however, is a broad overview of the salary distribution, which protects employees' privacy while still highlighting the differences.

Additionally, employees will have the right to ask about the average salaries of colleagues in similar roles and the criteria the employer uses to determine those salaries.

What happens if there is a pay gap?

If a pay gap is identified, the employer must assess whether this gap can be objectively justified – for example, through factors such as performance, relevant length of service, labour market shortages or other pre-defined criteria.

In case the pay gap is bigger than 5% without an objective explanation, the employer must rectify the pay difference. Employees who are victims of discrimination will be fully compensated for the missed pay.

Potential extras – such as missed bonuses, promotions or training – must also be paid out. Compensation for non-material damage (such as reputational or psychological damage), and legal costs (if the employer is found liable) should also be covered.

This may relate to gender inequality, but also other forms of discrimination based on, for example, attractiveness, dress style or personality.

How often employers must report on their pay policy depends on the size of the company.

Companies with more than 250 employees are expected to disclose their pay details annually from June 2026. Usually, they have more employees in similar roles, which makes reporting easier.

Companies with between 100 and 250 employees are required to report every three years.

Companies with fewer than 100 employees are not required to report, but can still choose to. However, individual EU Member States may choose to tighten these requirements.

For job seekers, the new legislation also brings about the necessary changes. Most importantly, every job advertisement will have to state the starting salary or a pay scale, so applicants can immediately have a clear picture of the expected pay.

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