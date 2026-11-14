Many international students and young professionals arrive in Belgium with little to no preparation regarding the country’s three official languages: Dutch, French and German. Although English has no official status, it often becomes the primary language for daily communication.

What begins as a convenient solution, can slowly turn into years of living in the English-speaking bubble. This is a shared reality for thousands of internationals who decide to study or work in Belgium.

In 2025, the country ranked 9th globally in the EF English Proficiency Index. As a result, navigating everyday life, from going to the grocery store, going out with friends to asking strangers for directions, is virtually effortless without knowing a word of Dutch or French

For many newcomers, this came as a surprise.

“I thought not knowing Dutch or French would be a huge problem,” Martina, an international student from Bulgaria, told The Brussels Times.

For students coming from countries where English is less widely spoken, especially across Eastern Europe, Belgium can feel like a language paradise. Here, even the older generation has a functional understanding of English and can communicate easily, she said.

“In my country, it's kind of hard to have a high level of communication in English like here,” Martina added.

When you arrive in a place where everyone seems to understand you instantly, it is easy to relax and postpone learning the local language indefinitely.

However, it would be unfair to suggest that international residents are not willing to integrate. Many actively enroll in courses, choosing either Dutch or French depending on where they live or what language they previously studied.

Elzė, an international student from Lithuania who arrived in Belgium in February, made an effort to learn basic phrases in Dutch right away. “At first it was hard, because the grammar rules are quite different from my native language,” she said.

Yet, even motivated students often hit a wall. When trying to practice, many find that locals quickly detect an accent and instinctively switch to English, making it harder for internationals to practice their spoken language.

On top of that, Belgium’s complex linguistic landscape presents a dual challenge. While a student might pick up functional French in Brussels, applying for jobs across the country often requires proficiency in both French and Dutch.

According to 2022 data from Statbel, 19% of the unemployed and 11% of the inactive born abroad do not have sufficient knowledge of one of the official languages in Belgium and therefore have difficulties finding a job.

When English isn’t enough

English may be accessible for most daily tasks, but there are instances where you simply cannot avoid French or Dutch, such as registering at the local municipality, navigating hospital visits or filing for tax returns.

In these situations, international students often turn to their Belgian friends to accompany them and ease the process of explaining or translating complex documents. “Handling official things was the most difficult part,” said Giulia, an international student from Italy.

For important appointments and paperwork, she relied on a Dutch-speaking friend to help translate and navigate bureaucratic procedures.

Upon arriving at university, international students find themselves surrounded by peers from all over the globe. It’s easy to make friends, because everyone is in the same boat.

However, finding true friendships among the locals is a slightly more difficult task.

While it would be an oversimplification to characterise all Belgians as reserved, it is a shared experience among many internationals that breaking into established Belgian friend groups takes time and perseverance.

Beyond social dynamics, living long-term in a language bubble can take a subtle toll on mental health. It is one thing to ask for a loaf of bread or talk to the cashier in English, but trying to build a full life in a place you cannot truly understand can grow deeply alienating over time.

For a while, it works, and life seems great, but that honeymoon phase does not last forever: many young people experience feelings of exclusion, especially in group settings, where local friends often unconsciously switch back to their native language, leaving non-speakers feeling stuck on the sidelines.

According to Martina, it’s not only about the language. It’s about showing respect for the culture you’re living in. Only when you speak the country’s language, you start understanding the nuances that are hidden by the language barrier.

“If you do not speak the language, you can never be fully included,” Martina said.

The reward of trying

Ultimately, bridging the gap comes down to a willingness to step outside your comfort zone and try.

“A little bit of openness is the key to understanding other cultures and people,” said Giulia. “And of course knowing the language can make the process easier for both.”

Of course, no one expects international residents to speak fluent Dutch or French on day one, but the key is making a visible effort to engage with the local culture. Locals often appreciate the attempt, no matter how imperfect.

Taking those first steps out of the English bubble can be intimidating, but it is what makes the difference between merely staying in Belgium and truly feeling at home.

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