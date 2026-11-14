Measures have been taken at the Office de la Naissance et de l’Enfance (ONE), the French-speaking counterpart to the Flemish child welfare agency Opgroeien, after information emerged about possibly serious problems in parts of its operations.

The announcement was made by Childcare Minister Valérie Lescrenier of Les Engagés in a press release.

According to newspaper Le Soir, the case concerns suspected financial wrongdoing. The paper also reported that prosecutors have been brought in.

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Lescrenier said she had recently been informed of issues linked to the agency’s functioning, particularly in relation to governance, management and oversight of certain services.

The Walloon government has instructed the minister to remove one staff member from their post immediately and to begin suspension proceedings.

She must also appoint a government commissioner on a temporary basis to ensure continuity and order a forensic investigation to establish the facts.

“When it comes to the management of a public body and the spending of citizens’ money in the service of children and families, we have a duty to be demanding, transparent and strict,” Lescrenier said.