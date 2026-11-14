Belgium must beat Italy on Sunday to reach the Nations League quarter-finals, in what coach Mark van Bommel has described as “more of a knockout match” than a final.

Speaking at a press conference in Tubize on Saturday, ahead of the final group game, Van Bommel said the stakes were simple: progress or elimination. Belgium are third in the group, one point behind both Italy and France, and only a win will be enough to go through.

“It is not a final for me,” he said. “You play a final to win a tournament. Here, it is about whether you continue in the tournament or not. It is more comparable to a knockout match.”

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Van Bommel said his side would prepare in the same way as for any other fixture, but welcomed the pressure surrounding the contest. “It is a good test,” he said. “It is good to have that kind of tension.”

He acknowledged that Italy hold an advantage because a draw would be enough for them. But he suggested that could also create uncertainty for the hosts.

“They may ask themselves whether to go for the win or settle for a draw,” he said. “We always want to win, no matter where we play.”

Belgium’s victory in Turkey has boosted confidence, according to Van Bommel, who said the performance had reinforced belief in the team’s developing style of play.

“You try to implement your footballing ideas, which is not easy with a national team because the week is short,” he said. “But the way we played gives me confidence. Of course, we had some more difficult moments and gave them two or three chances, but overall we defended quite well.”

Van Bommel has also been handed a major boost with the return of Romelu Lukaku, who missed Thursday’s match in Turkey with a hip injury.

“He has recovered,” the Dutch coach said. “He trained yesterday and completed the whole session today. He is available for tomorrow.”

Belgium have no suspended players, leaving Van Bommel with a full squad to choose from. He said Lukaku’s presence alone could have an impact, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

“The opponent takes that into account,” he said. “Romelu has experience of big matches and knows what is expected of him.”

Belgium opened their campaign with a 2-0 win in Italy, but Van Bommel expects a very different challenge this time after Roberto Mancini’s side showed clear signs of improvement.

“This will certainly be a different Italy from the first match,” he said. “They have changed a number of things and now have more stability.”

Van Bommel said he had been impressed by Italy’s matches against France and by their win over Turkey earlier in the campaign.

“They have improved over this short period and it will not be an easy match,” he said.