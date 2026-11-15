Five people were injured, two of them seriously, after a fire broke out late on Sunday morning at the Maredsous Christmas market in Anhée, in Belgium’s Namur province.

The fire was caused by the accidental explosion of a propane cylinder, according to Anhée mayor Pierre Rondiat.

Two of the injured were in a critical condition. One was airlifted to a hospital in Liège, while the other was expected to be taken to the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek, although this had yet to be confirmed.

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A third person also suffered burns, while the two others were less seriously injured.

Firefighters from the Dinaphi emergency zone brought the blaze under control quickly.

Two chalets were completely destroyed, and two neighbouring chalets were also damaged.

“The situation is now fully under control,” the mayor said.

The Namur public prosecutor’s office has been informed, and an expert has been appointed to attend the scene.

The Maredsous Christmas market officially opened on Friday 13 November.

“In consultation with the organiser and out of respect for the victims, the Christmas market will remain closed this Sunday,” the mayor added.