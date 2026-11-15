A City of Brussels road maintenance lorry struck the corner of Sainte-Marie-Madeleine church in central Brussels on Sunday morning, causing major structural damage but no injuries.

The crash happened at about 9:00 at the junction of Rue Duquesnoy, Rue de la Madeleine and Rue de la Putterie, according to Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police.

Rue de la Putterie has been completely closed to traffic, including pedestrians, while emergency services secure the area.

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Visible damage can be seen on the corner of the church at the junction of Rue de la Putterie and Rue de la Madeleine. Cracks several metres high have appeared in the wall, reaching nearly 10 centimetres wide in some places, Belga reported from the scene.

Firefighters attended the site and set up a safety perimeter. Monitoring is being carried out by a City of Brussels architect or engineer, Brussels fire service spokesman Walter Derieuw said.

Derieuw also corrected earlier reports that the vehicle belonged to Brussels-Propreté, saying it was in fact a City of Brussels road maintenance lorry.

The public prosecutor’s office has been informed. Standard findings are under way and the investigation is continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the crash.