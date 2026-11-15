Antwerp police arrested 54 people during a large-scale nuisance operation across the city on Saturday, and a subsequent house search linked to one of the arrests uncovered €124,000 in cash.

The operation took place throughout the entire Antwerp police zone, with support from specialised units including the federal police, local police said on Sunday afternoon.

Officers checked nearly 1,200 people in total. Just over 50 were arrested, about half of them in connection with judicial offences.

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Around 10 people were caught committing drug-related offences. Police also detained two people who were due to serve prison sentences of 18 and 23 months.

A further 16 people were administratively arrested for public drunkenness or disturbing public order. Another 13 were arrested for residing in the country illegally, and four of them are to be repatriated, according to police.

Police also seized 35 vehicles, mainly modified e-scooters, scooters and fat bikes. Five e-scooters were destroyed immediately.

In addition, officers issued 321 municipal administrative fines for traffic offences.