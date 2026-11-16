Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts has been found guilty of driving without a license and refusing a breathalyser test, but a police court in Beringen has given him a three-year suspended sentence on probation to avoid giving him a criminal record that could affect his US career.

Schoenaerts, 48, best known for Belgian films including Rundskop and Rust and Bone, faced up to 18 months in prison, a €15,200 fine, and a driving ban. The case is not the first involving the actor, who has previously faced a suspended fine and prison sentence in absentia.

However, in handing the actor a suspended sentence, the police court also took into account the fact that Schoenaerts works primarily as an actor in the United States, where strict immigration laws are in force.

Thanks to the suspended sentence, his criminal record remains clean, which will prevent problems in the United States should he need to travel there for professional reasons.

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Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of up to 18 months, a fine of several thousand euros and a 14-month driving ban. The court was also considering charges linked to a previous case of refusing saliva and breath tests on 24 October 2025 and 12 November 2025, when he was again driving without a valid licence.

In the new case, he was driving a Ford F-150 pick-up owned by a company. Although prosecutors had asked for the vehicle to be confiscated, the court rejected that request. The company was acquitted on Monday of allowing him to use a vehicle without a valid driving licence.

The court also noted that the vehicle’s inspection was not in order and that Schoenaerts behaved obstructively during one of the checks. Mediation proceedings over that obstructive behaviour are still ongoing. During his trial, Schoenaerts described his conduct as inappropriate and said he had apologised to police in his home town of Pelt.

In December 2025, Schoenaerts had already been sentenced in absentia by the same court to six months in prison, a €4,000 fine and a one-year driving ban. That ruling related to incidents on 5 and 21 April 2024, when he rode a motorcycle in Pelt despite a driving ban imposed by an Antwerp court on 29 September 2021 and despite not having completed the required reinstatement tests.

By mid-September this year, he had passed those tests and regained a valid driving licence. The earlier judgment in absentia has now been set aside, and in that case, he was also granted a probationary suspension.

The police court in Beringen, in the province of Limburg, handed down the decision in the new case on Monday. While the court recognised his guilt, it did not impose a prison sentence, instead opting for community service and other conditions.

The actor must complete a road safety awareness course at the Vias Institute, attend the play ‘Fractie van een seconde’ (A fraction of a second), write a report on it, and carry out at least ten hours of voluntary work as part of projects organised by the municipality of Pelt.