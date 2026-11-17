The Flemish socialist party Vooruit wants to avoid fresh elections and reach a budget deal with the current federal coalition, Deputy Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) said on Monday after his party refused to back the proposals on the table on Sunday night.

Belgian King Philippe gave Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) an additional week to reach a budget agreement in a meeting on Monday.

Speaking on VTM Nieuws and the VRT programme Terzake, Vandenbroucke said new elections would not be a good outcome. He also said he does not want to govern with the French-speaking socialists PS.

But he insisted any agreement must be fair. If his party is simply presented with a document and told to accept or reject a series of measures, he said, the only possible answer is no.

One of the main sticking points, according to Vandenbroucke, is the proposed changes to the indexation of teachers’ salaries. Vooruit could accept an agreement between employers and trade unions on adjustments to the index formula, but it opposes any further loss for teachers through full or partial index jumps.

Vandenbroucke said Les Engagés leader Maxime Prévot supports those measures. He argued that helping plug the budget hole in French-speaking Belgium is not a reason to make Flemish teachers give up income in the same way.

Another problem, he said, was the lack of willingness to end what he called “Father Christmas politics” for top footballers. He was referring to a package of tax breaks for professional football worth about €250 million, which he said had been treated as off limits.

Vandenbroucke also said that during Sunday’s core cabinet meeting he had been prepared to make concessions in four areas. These included an additional €800 million in savings on long-term sickness, on top of the existing €2.6 billion effort.

Vooruit chairman Conner Rousseau also said on Play’s De Tafel van Tine that Vooruit want an agreement. He said there was still no clarity on the timetable for the coming days, but added that if the party is invited back to talks, it will return to the table in a constructive spirit.

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