Payments to sworn translators, interpreters and court experts working for Belgium’s justice system are expected to resume by the end of this week, prompting their professional association to suspend planned industrial action.

The Belgian Professional Association of Sworn Translators and Interpreters, BBVT-UPTIJ, said on Tuesday it had been informed that the payments would restart after it warned on Monday of possible work stoppages.

External contractors and freelancers working for the justice system are not currently being paid, as the Ministry had already exhausted the annual budget available.

As a result, court interpreters, funeral directors, toxicologists, locksmiths, towing services and forensic doctors have temporarily gone unpaid.

According to the association, the head of the Justice Costs Department at the Federal Public Service Justice said a royal decree authorising the release of €21 million from a so-called buffer budget had now been signed by the King.

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BBVT said it expected its members to begin receiving payment again within a week for work carried out for the justice system and the police.

“Now that the resumption of payments has been announced, and our demand for genuine consultation also appears to be receiving a response, the action plans are being put on hold for the time being,” the association said.

It added that it would continue to monitor the situation closely through its membership network. If payments fail to materialise, are delayed again or are not made properly, BBVT said it would quickly mobilise its members and the wider profession once more.

The association said, however, that the expected resumption of payments does not remove its underlying concern. This is the third consecutive year in which the budget for justice costs has been depleted before the end of the year.