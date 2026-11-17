Despite purchasing 2,100 cameras from security firm Securitas in late 2023, the Belgian Federal Police officers still lack bodycams, as they have kept the cameras locked in storage ever since, La Dernière Heure reports.

After three years, not a single unit has reached street patrols. The hardware delay adds to the already increased public scrutiny after the failed €139 million i-Police digitalisation project.

Officials signed the initial procurement contract with Securitas on 20 May 2023. While local police zones bought both hardware and operating software directly from the vendor, federal police handed their rollout to an internal IT directorate. Attempting to build the management software in-house to cut costs backfired.

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Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) inherited the stalled project from predecessor Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) on 3 February 2025. Three months later, he announced a multi-year plan for 3,000 cameras to boost transparency and protect officers during high-risk interventions.

Today, leadership has quietly scaled that target back to the 2,100 units bought under Verlinden. Federal Police spokesperson An Berger blamed the hold-up on complex backend preparation: upgrading site connections, expanding server capacity, and completing a data protection impact assessment.

"Deployment can only happen once image storage and viewing systems operate fully," she told La Dernière Heure.

Preparatory work now enters its final stage. Technicians expect to finish core software development by spring 2027 – nearly four years after the original contract. First, Brussels railway police will test 200 cameras in an operational trial.