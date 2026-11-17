Finance Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) told parliament on Tuesday that he rejected what he called a distorted image of entrepreneurs, in response to questions about management companies.

The issue was raised after coalition partner, the Flemish socialists Vooruit, published a recent study estimating that management companies cost the public finances between €4.2 billion and €4.7 billion a year. Vooruit argue that those with the broadest shoulders should contribute more, including management companies.

While Jambon did not provide his own estimate, he said the study was actually about the broader practice of self-employed people incorporating their activities and defended that model.

Self-employed workers “deserve our support”, said Jambon. “Every euro we can spend is generated by businesses,” he said. He added that he knew of few institutions “as tough as the state” on its investors.

Hugues Bayet (PS) mocked what he called an ideological answer. “We simply want to know whether a tax loophole exists,” he said. “And if it does not, why not say so?”

Management companies have emerged as a flashpoint inside Belgium's budget crisis, as some see them as a way for the highest-paid to avoid Belgium's high salary tax.

Organising this way allows self-employed workers to separate their personal and professional lives, limiting their personal exposure to financial, operational, or contractual risks associated with the company.

Beyond the risk separation, the tax advantages can be significant for management company directors. Instead of paying remuneration as wages, directors can pay it as shareholder dividends.

Vincent Van Quickenborne from the Flemish liberal party Anders backed Jambon’s interpretation of management companies, unlike the left-wing opposition. Kemal Bilmez of the hard-left PTB said labour, not business structures, created wealth.

The exchange came two days after budget talks collapsed and one day after Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s audience with the King.

By Tuesday, no information had emerged about whether negotiations would resume, either in bilateral talks or in the inner cabinet.

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