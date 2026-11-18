Belgian employers are restricting fast-charging for electric company cars to bring down rising fleet expenses, De Tijd reports.

Surveying fleet managers and mobility consultants, the newspaper found that businesses are more than ever worried about the steep cost of public rapid chargers.

Consultancy firm Blossom, based in Mechelen, recently calculated that local businesses spend over €100 million annually on pricey public plug-ins because staff skip charging at home or the office. Their conclusion: unchecked charging privileges fuelled the bill.

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Most electric fleet vehicles come with a payment pass offering limitless top-ups, yet rapid fleet electrification has forced management to audit those invoices.

Speaking to De Tijd, Jean-François Cheyns from the infrastructure provider MobilityPlus noted that clients increasingly ask how to block staff from using rapid chargers. KPMG tax mobility partner Olivier Vanneste and Eevee Mobility CEO Steffen Brans confirmed the crackdown.

"Unlimited refuelling or charging is slowly dying out," Cheyns said, adding that drivers who bust their general allowance will pay the difference themselves.

Outright bans remain just one option. Instead, several firms cap reimbursement rates or set monthly allowances while leaving slow charging unrestricted. Brans pointed out that some employers limit payouts to €0.55 per kilowatt-hour – a ceiling designed to make drivers check station prices before plugging in.

Beyond rapid-charging tariffs, corporate fleet managers are targeting two other costly habits: occupying public bays after a battery reaches full capacity and plugging in abroad.

Large corporations increasingly refuse to cover holiday charging outside Belgium, while many also want employees to pay the idle fees triggered by leaving cars plugged in too long.

Major logistics group Kuehne plus Nagel, which runs nearly 280 electric company cars, recently stopped reimbursing foreign charging sessions. Soon, domestic unlimited charging ends too.

Their Benelux fleet head, Aster Vermeulen, explained that drivers will receive monthly budgets tied to typical mileage.