Fewer than half of babies in Flanders have access to a full-time childcare place, adding pressure on families and the labour market.

Between 2014 and 2025, the number of places in Flemish childcare rose by just 1.2%, according to De Standaard. Although the Flemish government agreement promises 10,000 extra places, it emerged on Tuesday that Flemish Welfare Minister Caroline Gennez (Vooruit) plans to cut a quarter of the €200 million previously earmarked for additional investment.

“There is a clear unmet need for childcare,” Kristel Bogaerts of the Social and Economic Council of Flanders, the advisory body representing trade unions and employers, told De Standaard. She said parents were missing out on job and training opportunities, with growing consequences for the economy and labour market.

“The ambition to raise employment is colliding with the needs of young families,” Bogaerts said.

Flemish MP Gwendolyn Rutten (Anders) said the regional government was focusing too heavily on pricing policy and too little on creating new places, particularly for working parents.

She criticised the government’s push to make childcare income-related, saying it had effectively removed priority for working parents. At the same time, she said, so-called “free” places were becoming more expensive, which she described as a deterrent for families who manage to find care there.

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Rutten said more than 14,000 families face annual cost increases of more than €800. She called for the savings measure to be reversed and said her party would submit a budget amendment.

She also warned about the possible effects of abolishing a social security contribution discount for childminders working under a so-called sui generis status. According to Rutten, Employment Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA)’s decision would remove €770 per quarter for each full-time job, amounting to €6 million in employment support for childcare workers.

Without those contribution discounts, Rutten said, employing childminders would no longer be financially viable, leading to further losses of childcare places.

Gennez rejected suggestions that the government was retreating on childcare and said Flanders was making up lost ground. Speaking on VRT radio programme De Ochtend, she said the government was investing heavily in extra places, staff and infrastructure, and that new places were being added every day.

She said she would also like progress to be faster, but insisted there had been a clear change of direction.

As she did during budget talks in early October, Gennez also denied any deep cuts to care and welfare. The far-left PVDA party says a total of €265.5 million in investment is being scrapped.

Gennez said welfare spending would still rise by €1.1 billion over the current term. She acknowledged, however, that this was slightly below the €1.2 billion originally planned.