A letter from Brussels Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke shows that the temporary use of the RNP 07L flight path over Brussels has been extended again, this time until 31 May 2028, according to De Standaard and Le Soir.

The letter was sent by Crucke, of Les Engagés, to the Directorate-General for Aviation, part of the federal public service for mobility, on 6 November 2026. In it, he asks for the temporary use of the route to be extended until the end of May 2028.

While this was communicated to the federal level, the newspapers report that the letter was never received by the Brussels Environmental authorities.

The move appears to contradict an earlier decision by the minister. In a letter dated 17 July to the aviation authority, air traffic controller Skeyes and the relevant ministers in Brussels and Flanders, Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) and Annick De Ridder (N-VA), he said the route would become permanent from 1 November.

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The latest development has revived questions over whether the RNP 07L approach route is meant to be temporary or permanent.

The office of Brussels Environment State Secretary Ans Persoons (Vooruit) said it was finalising its appeal against the route when it received the 6 November letter through lawyers involved in the case. “We are not pleased that the minister did not inform the Brussels government about the new letter,” the office said.

In response, Crucke said the letter was intended to “remove any ambiguity about the legal status of the current use of the 07L route”.