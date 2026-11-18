The Belgian Ministries of Defence and the Interior have in principle found an agreement on the establishment of a ‘Rijkswacht 2.0,’ a militarily trained unit within the police force capable of intervening in the event of major riots.

Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) made this statement in the Chamber on Wednesday. The minister put forward the proposal in the wake of the riots that broke out on the fringes of demonstrations in Brussels and Liège. Despite criticism, he denied that it was an ill-considered idea, as opponents had called it. “It already existed,” he told a parliamentary committee.

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According to Francken, little has been done in recent years to restore public order. Within the Ministry of Defence, however, there is still “knowledge and expertise” regarding riot control.

The minister has instructed the Defence chief to provide new military personnel with training in this area once again. He described it as “absolutely essential” that this training be provided.

Minister Francken and his counterpart at the Ministry of the Interior, Bernard Quintin (MR), are reportedly virtually in agreement on the principle. Discussions are still taking place on specific matters, such as equipment and organisation.

“These meetings are proceeding very constructively and have already made good progress,” said the minister.

Francken expects the Ministry of Defence to contribute around 400 personnel.