Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) has not invited his coalition partner Vooruit (Flemish social democrats) to the latest round of one-on-one meetings on next year's budget.

After meeting with King Philippe on Monday and being given another week to find an agreement between the coalition parties, De Wever has planned one-on-one meetings with the Vice PMs of each party, except Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, who is Vooruit's representative in the talks, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

De Wever held talks with his vice prime ministers Vincent Van Peteghem (CD&V) and Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) on Tuesday, and David Clarinval (MR) on Wednesday.

The difficult negotiations about next year's budget stalled again last Sunday, as Vooruit remained the only coalition party opposing the proposed framework from the PM. De Wever had set the initial deadline to find an agreement on 13 October, when he was supposed to deliver a state of the union in Parliament.

After failing to meet the initial deadline, talks kept stalling, leading to De Wever handing in his resignation on 6 November after he was forced to prepare a provisional budget for next year in what he described as a "horrible failure."

However, King Philippe tasked De Wever with reopening talks between the coalition, leading to the collapse on Sunday and the PM meeting the King for a second time without an agreement last Monday.

As the negotiations collapsed, several parties pointed to Vooruit and Vandenbroucke as the ones holding out. Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) called Vooruit's actions "detrimental" and accused the party of leaking to the press.

On Monday evening, Vandenbroucke was highly critical of his coalition partners, MR (Francophone liberals) and Les Engagés (Francophone centrists) on the political talk show Terzake, calling the president of the former "a stuffy, Belgicistic French-speaking man who refuses to speak Dutch" and accusing the latter of betraying Francophone teachers.