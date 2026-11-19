A French-speaking association representing magistrates has asked for Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) to resign after prosecutors opened a preliminary inquiry into her role in the i-Police procurement process.

The request was made in a letter to the College of Prosecutors General, according to La Libre, with De Standaard also reporting that it had seen the document.

The letter follows reports that the prosecutor general’s office in Brussels has opened an information-gathering inquiry into Verlinden’s role in the tendering procedure for i-Police.

I-Police was the federal police’s costly digitalisation project, which ultimately failed. Verlinden was responsible for it in the previous government when she served as interior minister.

Because she remains a minister in the current government, the case has been referred to the prosecutor general’s office.

Related News

The magistrates’ association, ASM, said an investigation involving the Justice Minister was “a situation without precedent in Belgian judicial and political history.”

It argued that the minister exercises political authority over the College, while one of the five prosecutors general who sit on it is now involved in overseeing an inquiry into her conduct.

Earlier this week, prosecutors stressed that the opening of an information inquiry does not automatically mean Verlinden has committed a criminal offence.

They said the inquiry was being conducted both for and against her, meaning investigators are examining evidence that may incriminate her as well as evidence that may clear her.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday afternoon, Verlinden said she did not believe there was any need for her to step down. She said she welcomed the inquiry and wanted to be questioned so that the facts could be clarified.