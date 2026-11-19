Belgium’s weather service has issued an orange rain warning for the provinces of Liège, Hainaut, Namur and Luxembourg as heavy rain and intense showers are set to continue through Thursday, overnight and for much of Friday.

A yellow warning remains in place for the rest of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The orange warning applies to a band stretching from Hainaut to the High Fens, where more than 50 litres of rain per square metre could fall within 24 hours.

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Combined with rainfall already recorded since last Monday, totals for the week could reach between 80 and 150 litres per square metre in the Ardennes.

Elsewhere in Belgium, weekly rainfall totals are expected to range from 40 to 90 litres per square metre.