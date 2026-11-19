The launch of the computer game GTA VI pushed internet traffic on Proximus’s network to a record high on Wednesday night, the Belgian telecom operator said on Thursday.

At about 23:00, traffic rose to 7.04 terabits per second – the highest peak ever recorded on the provider’s network. Proximus said the surge caused no problems for customers or services.

“The technical teams were prepared and monitored the launch closely,” the company said. “The network handled the exceptional traffic without any issues.”

The release of GTA VI comes 13 years after the success of its predecessor, GTA V, and is widely seen as one of the biggest entertainment launches in history.

Compared to the same day last year, Belgian employees have requested 66% more leave days on the release date of the game.

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