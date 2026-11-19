Belgium’s e-commerce federation Becom has launched a browser extension ahead of Black Friday to help shoppers identify Belgian online retailers, as local webshops face growing pressure from international rivals.

Black Friday, imported from the United States and held on the Friday after Thanksgiving, has become firmly established in Belgium in recent years. What began as a single discount day has expanded into a wider sales period, often lasting a week or even a month, and is now a key moment for Christmas shopping.

For Belgian online retailers, it is one of the most important sales periods of the year. During the week around Black Friday last year, they generated €474 million in turnover from 5.47 million transactions, Becom chief executive Greet Dekocker said at a press event hosted by webshop logistics provider ShopWeDo in Mechelen.

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However, 2025 was the first year in which Belgian webshops did not record growth during the period compared with previous years.

Their turnover during the discount period stood at €480 million in 2024, while the wider e-commerce market continued to grow. “We can see that international players are taking a share of the market,” Dekocker said.

To give Belgian webshops greater visibility this Black Friday, Becom has partnered with payment processor Bancontact and employee benefits provider Pluxee to launch the “Belgian hand”.

The browser plug-in changes the cursor into a hand in the colours of the Belgian flag when users visit Belgian webshops, see Belgian results in a Google search, or browse Belgian sellers on marketplaces such as Bol and Amazon.

Belgian online retailers can register free of charge on a list maintained by Becom, which then checks whether the webshop is genuinely Belgian.