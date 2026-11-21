Police in West Flanders carried out the first GRENSCRIM operation on Friday evening, targeting cross-border crime along the Belgian-French border.

Local police zones and the federal police carried out focused checks in response to crime patterns typically seen in border areas, including burglaries and thefts from or of vehicles.

The operation was organised by the West Flanders Coordination and Support Directorate, together with several federal police services, including dog support and road police, as well as the police zones of Grensleie, VLAS, Gavers, MIRA, Arro Ieper, Spoorkin and Westkust.

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Police said a detailed analysis of crime in the border region had made it possible to take a more targeted approach. The action ran from 17:00 until 2:00.

Under GRENSCRIM, officers carried out checks at so-called hotspots, including sensitive locations and main access routes. Both fixed checkpoints and mobile patrol teams were deployed.

A total of 86 officers from across the different zones took part.

“We want to tackle the property crimes that have been mapped in the area,” said Kurt Vermeersch, director-coordinator for the federal police in West Flanders.

He said these offences mainly involved residential burglaries and thefts from or of vehicles, which become more common in the region during the darker months of the year.

According to Vermeersch, the operation was also intended to send a signal to both offenders and the wider public. “We want to show the public that we are here for them,” he said.

Filip Devriendt, chief of the VLAS police zone, said house burglaries peak each year in October, November and December, particularly on Friday and Saturday evenings.

He added that while the operation focused on burglary, officers were also checking for other traffic offences.