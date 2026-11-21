Belgian prosecutors are increasingly negotiating penalties with drug traffickers through pre-trial guilty plea deals, with 24 such agreements concluded in 2025, De Morgen reported on Saturday.

Under these agreements, known as "voorafgaande erkenning van schuld" (VES), suspects admit guilt in advance and often pay a large sum of money in return for prosecutors seeking lighter prison sentences.

The VES system has been in place for ten years, and the number of agreements has risen over the past five years, according to figures from the Public Prosecution Service. Between 2021 and 2025, 82 VES agreements were approved in Belgium.

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Antwerp’s public prosecutor’s office recorded the highest number, with 31 agreements. It was followed by the federal prosecutor’s office, which concluded 19 VES deals over the same five-year period.

In Brussels, the judicial district with the largest court backlog, only two VES agreements were approved in five years.

According to De Morgen, a €1.5 million VES deal struck earlier this year between the federal prosecutor’s office and Albanian drug trafficker Flamur S. has caused a stir in criminal circles.

Since then, nearly all major drug traffickers have been approaching their lawyers in the hope of securing a similar agreement, the newspaper said.

The leading figures in the drug trade are not eligible for a VES agreement because the law does not allow it.

Some offences, including sexual crimes, are legally excluded from the scheme. The severity of the sentence the Public Prosecution Service would otherwise seek also plays an important role.