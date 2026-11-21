The Belgian armed forces will buy extra land next to the Kwartier Commandant De Hemptinne military site in Heverlee to support a planned expansion of the base.

Defence announced the purchase on Saturday in a press release after the Council of Ministers approved the acquisition on the proposal of Defence Minister Theo Francken.

The land purchase is part of the Military Quarter Plan, which provides for an increase in Defence’s site capacity. In that plan, the Heverlee base is designated as a key quarter with a combat role and direct support for the Land Component.

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The site is due to be developed further until 2034. Defence said about 980 staff are currently stationed there, with that number expected to rise to 1,800 by 2035.

The additional land will mainly be used for warehouses, parking areas and workspaces. According to Defence, its vehicle fleet has expanded significantly in recent years and is set to grow further, while there is currently not enough room to store all vehicles under cover.

Defence is also considering building a shooting range and a training facility for the Special Forces on the site.

Francken said the four plots, covering about 6.58 hectares, directly adjoin the existing military domain and represent the only natural and coherent opportunity for expansion.

He said the purchase would allow the quarter to continue growing while preserving the current training ground for operational exercises.

The minister also said Defence has been given the green light to begin work on a procurement file for the development and purchase of the Engin du Génie de Combat, an armoured engineering vehicle equipped with a powerful excavator arm.

The first vehicles are expected in 2033 or 2034. Until then, the current vehicles will remain in service.