Knokke-Heist will award four fewer beach bar concessions than planned and remove about 400 beach cabins as it moves to strictly enforce provincial planning rules after rulings by the Council of State.

The municipality’s new concessions for beach bars have been controversial for months. At the end of August, it emerged that several long-standing operators would lose their spots, while businessman Marc Coucke secured a concession.

Seven unsuccessful applicants challenged the decision before the Council of State and were partly successful. The court raised concerns about the high concession fees, the length of the concessions and breaches of planning rules.

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The municipality then decided to withdraw all previously awarded concessions.

Knokke-Heist says it is now doing everything it can to ensure beach operations return next summer while also providing maximum legal certainty for everyone involved. In response to the court rulings, it will now strictly apply the Provincial Spatial Implementation Plan for the beach and seafront.

Under that plan, beach bars, children’s play parks, beach cabins and event zones may together occupy no more than half the length of the beach in the central area. That zone runs from Heist Bay to Directeur Generaal Willemspark, and from Anemos watersports club to River Woods watersports club.

Across that stretch of around 5 kilometres, 2.5 kilometres of beach must therefore remain clear.

To meet those rules, the municipality has opted for a more balanced distribution of beach facilities and cabins. In practical terms, the current 24 beach bar sites will be reduced to 20.

Of the two children’s play parks, only one will remain. Each beach operation will be allowed a temporary structure of no more than 60 square metres, divided proportionally between takeaway sales, sanitary facilities and storage.

The structures must be grouped as closely as possible to the sea wall in order to preserve sea views.

There will also be about 400 fewer beach cabins next summer. Around 400 spaces had already been freed up through stricter rules limiting cabins to a maximum of one per address.

The municipality says every current permit holder will keep a pitch for their beach cabin.

“We realise this is a hard blow for everyone involved, and especially for the current operators, but we want beach bars back on our beach next summer,” said Alderman for the Beach Bert De Brabandere.

“With a much simplified tender procedure and a strict application of the planning rules, we are giving everyone clarity about what is and is not possible. The council and our services are working flat out to launch that new procedure as quickly as possible.”

In November, the municipal council will set out the ground rules for the concessions again in an amended regulation. The board of mayor and aldermen then aims to approve new guidance before the Christmas holidays, after which the tender process can begin.

Once concessions have been awarded, each concession holder will have to apply for an environmental and planning permit in spring 2027. If no new legal challenges arise, the beach bars could be built before the summer holidays.

That means there will be no beach bars on Knokke-Heist beach in spring 2027. A temporary extension of the current concessions, which expire on 31 December 2026, is not considered a solution.

The municipality says it is required to award the new concessions through a transparent process that respects equal treatment and fair competition. It also notes that any temporary extension would still require new permits, which would not be granted for structures that breach the provincial planning rules.