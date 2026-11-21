Google is in talks to buy two brownfield plots covering 50 hectares at the former BASF petrochemical site in Feluy, Hainaut province, for a planned €2.4 billion data centre project, Le Soir reported on Saturday.

An exclusivity agreement signed in May 2025 between Crystal Computing, Google’s Belgian subsidiary that operates its data centres, and Idea, an intermunicipal body representing 27 municipalities around Mons, provides for a payment of more than €1.2 million to reserve the land.

The agreement runs until 18 December, giving Google time to complete further studies and assessments.

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The project would involve the construction of three data centres, with operations due to start in 2031, 2032 and 2036.

Google has also offered €40 million in local socio-economic contributions.

However, the planned expansion has raised concerns over electricity and water consumption, environmental nuisance and the project’s employment impact.

According to the company’s own estimates, the development would create 5.7 jobs per hectare, well below the target of 15 jobs per hectare set out in Idea’s guidelines.